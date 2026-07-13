Police release image after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Kettering town centre

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Kettering. The incident is reported to have taken place between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday, 27 May, in the Horsemarket area of the town centre. According to Northamptonshire Police, a man allegedly kissed and touched a woman inappropriately without her consent. As part of their investigation, officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information that could assist with their enquiries. Detectives are urging the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward. Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police by calling 101. Police are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the Horsemarket area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or captured relevant CCTV or mobile phone footage.