Police Urge Help Finding Missing Plymouth Woman Elizabeth Richards

Police are urgently seeking the public’s help to find Elizabeth Richards, a 48-year-old woman who went missing in Plymouth. Elizabeth was last seen between 12 pm and 3pm on Sunday, 14 June 2026 in the Laira Gardens and Old Laira Road area. Officers are increasingly concerned for her welfare as she has a history of walking to quieter countryside spots around Plymbridge Woods, Saltram, and Dartmoor.

Distinctive Description

Elizabeth Richards is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 5ins tall with brown shoulder-length hair, a pale complexion, and glasses. She usually wears dark, loose or baggy clothing and may be seen in a black hoodie and trainers.

Last Known Whereabouts

She was last spotted in an urban area of Plymouth, near Laira Gardens and Old Laira Road. Given her known habits, she might be found in more rural areas surrounding the city.

How To Help

Anyone with information about Elizabeth’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately. Dial 101 for non-emergencies or 999 if the situation is urgent. When calling, reference log number 497 14/06/2026.

Community Concern

Local officers and family members are deeply worried about Elizabeth’s safety and stress the importance of reports from the public to aid in the search efforts.