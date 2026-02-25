Stonegate Group, the nightlife giant behind the Popworld chain, has slammed the doors shut on several venues across the UK amid crushing financial woes.

Multiple Popworld Sites Already Closed

The company confirmed it has permanently closed a number of sites, sparking fears for the rest of its venues. Fans and locals are now worried about the fate of Popworld Reading, a hot spot in the town centre.

Stonegate Silent on Reading Venue

Stonegate has yet to release a full list of closures and remains tight-lipped on whether Popworld Reading is on the chopping block. The future of this beloved nightclub is anything but certain as the firm battles ongoing financial pressure.

Let’s hope Popworld Reading can dodge the axe and keep the party going!

