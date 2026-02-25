Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CLOSURE THREAT Popworld Reading’s Future Hangs in the Balance

Stonegate Group, the nightlife giant behind the Popworld chain, has slammed the doors shut on...

Published: 11:29 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 11:29 pm February 25, 2026

Stonegate Group, the nightlife giant behind the Popworld chain, has slammed the doors shut on several venues across the UK amid crushing financial woes.

Multiple Popworld Sites Already Closed

The company confirmed it has permanently closed a number of sites, sparking fears for the rest of its venues. Fans and locals are now worried about the fate of Popworld Reading, a hot spot in the town centre.

Stonegate Silent on Reading Venue

Stonegate has yet to release a full list of closures and remains tight-lipped on whether Popworld Reading is on the chopping block. The future of this beloved nightclub is anything but certain as the firm battles ongoing financial pressure.

Let’s hope Popworld Reading can dodge the axe and keep the party going!

More news from Reading

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Reading Man Locked Up for Dealing Massive Haul of Class A Drugs

UK News

NCA RAID Armourer Jailed for Turning Blank Guns into Deadly Weapons

UK News

FAILED ESCAPE Drug Dealer Jailed Over Fatal ‘Rico’ County Line in Norfolk

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS People Smugglers Busted Running Vietnamese Migrant Network

UK News

A daring early morning car chase through Calne ended with a man in custody, Wiltshire Police reveal.

UK News
More than 970 Migrants Cross Channel – Highest Daily Number This Year

CROSSING RESUME

MIGRANT CRISIS Channel Chaos: 450 Small Boat Migrants Swamp UK Waters

UK News

FIGHT TURNS UGLY Drunk Thug Smashes Man Unconscious in Newark

UK News

LIFE SAVER New Overdose Kit Delivery Service Launches in North East Lincolnshire

UK News

WHEELIE BIN Prison Pharmacy Tech Jailed for Smuggling Drugs and SIM Cards into Bristol Jail

UK News

BIG SLASH Energy Bills to Drop £10 a Month from April – Ofgem Cuts Price Cap by 7%

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RED AND BLUE ‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Crackdown Across London

UK News

‘Red vs Blue’ School Wars Spark Police Crackdown Across London

UK News

DOUBLE DECKER Bus Blaze Sparks Panic in Gillingham

UK News

Bus Blaze Sparks Panic in Gillingham

UK News

POLICE CHASE Reckless Driver Jailed After Dartford Police Chase

UK News

Reckless Driver Jailed After Dartford Police Chase

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

PURSE SNATCHER £2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

£2,500 Wasted on Stolen Cards After Purse Snatch in Brighton

National News

NEW RECRUITS Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

UK News

Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

UK News

HIGH PROFILE RAID Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

UK News

Four Men Busted in Swindon Firearms Sting

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TWO ARRESTED Armed Incident Shakes Leeds as Two Men Arrested After Gunshot Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News

Armed Incident Shakes Leeds as Two Men Arrested After Gunshot Victim Rushed to Hospital

UK News

REAL CSI Gripping New BBC True Crime Doc Reveals Murder of Schoolboy in Birmingham

UK News

Gripping New BBC True Crime Doc Reveals Murder of Schoolboy in Birmingham

UK News

Cop Sacked Over Picture Frame Laptop Trick

UK News

Cop Sacked Over Picture Frame Laptop Trick

UK News
Watch Live