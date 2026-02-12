A Porter Airlines flight came perilously close to disaster late Wednesday night after skidding off the runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ).

Flight PD209 From Toronto Goes Off Track

Flight PD209, arriving from Toronto, veered off the runway while attempting to land. The dramatic incident sent emergency crews rushing to the scene.

Quick Response Prevents Tragedy

Emergency teams acted fast, bringing the situation safely under control. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the runway skid is now under investigation.