Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POWERCUT Power Cut Chaos After Man Scales Pylon Near Brighouse Supermarket

Emergency crews are scrambling after a man climbed an electricity pylon near the Sainsbury’s in...

Published: 1:22 pm February 15, 2026
Updated: 1:22 pm February 15, 2026

Emergency crews are scrambling after a man climbed an electricity pylon near the Sainsbury’s in Brighouse. This stunt sparked a massive power outage, plunging around 22,000 homes into darkness.

Widespread Blackout Hits Mill Lane Area

Authorities quickly shut off electricity to the nearby streets, including Mill Lane, to keep everyone safe while they work to bring the man down. The blackout is a precaution as emergency teams tackle the tense situation.

Residents Urged to Steer Clear

People living nearby have been told to avoid the area due to emergency crews in action and ongoing disruptions. Power will be switched back on once the man is safely off the pylon and the scene is secure.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :UkUk News

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

CATFORD ROBBERY Knife-Wielding Robber Strikes Southend Lane Shop

UK News

Italy ramps up crackdown on migrant boats with naval blockades

World News

POLICE APPEAL Bath Assault: Police Hunt Man with Crucial Information

UK News

ATTACKER JAILED Hero strangers stop savage hammer attack on ex-wife in Newcastle street

Court News

JAILED FOR FATAL CRASH Young Driver Jailed for Fatal Crash That Killed Two and Injured Three

Court News

SET FOR TRIAL Man Denies Sexual Assault on Flight from Istanbul to Heathrow

Travel

TRIO ARREST 19-Year-Old Dies in Shocking Three-Car Crash as Three Men Held

Court News

FIND TAYLOR LOUISE Missing girl from Sittingbourne

Missing Persons

PHONE DATA Pair sentenced for Edenbridge burglaries

Court News

SNITCH ON DRUG CRIME Oxford Man Caged for Six Years Over Crack Cocaine Bust

Court News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WOMAN ATTACKED Woman Assaulted at London Restaurant – Police Investigate

Live News

Woman Assaulted at London Restaurant – Police Investigate

Live News

URGENT WARNING Huge Blaze Tears Through Derelict Canterbury Building

Missing Persons

Huge Blaze Tears Through Derelict Canterbury Building

Missing Persons

Former Odeon Cinema in Canterbury Catches Fire

Live News

Former Odeon Cinema in Canterbury Catches Fire

Live News
MORE FOR YOU
Huyton Stabbing Leaves Two Injured and Sparks Police Shooting: IOPC Launches Investigation

HIGH STAKES Tragic Crash in Liverpool: Man, 23, Dies After Colliding with Police Van

Travel
Huyton Stabbing Leaves Two Injured and Sparks Police Shooting: IOPC Launches Investigation

Tragic Crash in Liverpool: Man, 23, Dies After Colliding with Police Van

Travel

Looking for Some Online Casino Alternatives?

Travel

Looking for Some Online Casino Alternatives?

Travel

CANTERBURY BLAZE Firefighters continue to Battle Huge Fire at Derelict Building in Canterbury

Missing Persons

Firefighters continue to Battle Huge Fire at Derelict Building in Canterbury

Missing Persons
MORE FROM UKNIP

Air Ambulance Touches Down After Cardiac Arrest Outside Swindon Asda

UK News

Air Ambulance Touches Down After Cardiac Arrest Outside Swindon Asda

UK News

Britain Buried Under Snow! Yellow Warnings Blanket Most of UK as Rain Turns to Ice

UK News

Britain Buried Under Snow! Yellow Warnings Blanket Most of UK as Rain Turns to Ice

UK News

REMAINS IN PLACE Smoke Alert in Canterbury: Residents Told to Keep Windows and Doors Shut

UK News

Smoke Alert in Canterbury: Residents Told to Keep Windows and Doors Shut

UK News
Watch Live