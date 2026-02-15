Emergency crews are scrambling after a man climbed an electricity pylon near the Sainsbury’s in Brighouse. This stunt sparked a massive power outage, plunging around 22,000 homes into darkness.

Widespread Blackout Hits Mill Lane Area

Authorities quickly shut off electricity to the nearby streets, including Mill Lane, to keep everyone safe while they work to bring the man down. The blackout is a precaution as emergency teams tackle the tense situation.

Residents Urged to Steer Clear

People living nearby have been told to avoid the area due to emergency crews in action and ongoing disruptions. Power will be switched back on once the man is safely off the pylon and the scene is secure.