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FOOD RECALL PrepWorld Recalls Fruit from UK Supermarkets Over Salmonella Risk

PrepWorld Recalls Fruit from UK Supermarkets Over Salmonella Risk

  PrepWorld has urgently recalled multiple fruit products sold across major UK supermarkets, including Asda, Morrisons, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Waitrose, due to a possible Salmonella contamination. Customers are being urged to check their purchases immediately to avoid any health risks.

Wide UK Supermarket Recall

The recall covers PrepWorld fruit products stocked in several leading grocery chains nationwide. Shoppers should carefully verify product details against the official recall list to identify any affected items.

Salmonella Health Risks

Salmonella infection can cause symptoms such as fever, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. Vulnerable individuals like young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are at greater risk.

Consumer Recall Guidance

If you have purchased any of the recalled fruit, do not eat it. Instead, return the products to the store for a full refund. Retailers have been notified and are managing return procedures.

How To Identify Affected Fruit

Check use-by dates and product lists provided by PrepWorld and retailers to ensure your fruit is not part of the recall. Staying informed is key to avoiding exposure to contaminated products.

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