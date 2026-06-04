Princess of Wales Supports Chemotherapy Patients at Manchester Hospital

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, visited The Christie Hospital in Manchester to meet chemotherapy patients and observe the holistic care provided at this specialist cancer centre. During her visit, which took place recently, she congratulated 30-year-old Claire Lorente, a young mother completing her treatment, as she rang the end-of-chemotherapy bell in front of family and staff.

Heartfelt Congratulations

Kate praised Claire’s courage and resilience, saying, “Well done you – what a journey! It’s been a tough one, yeah? You have done brilliantly. Well done.” She also warmly embraced Claire’s partner Pablo, recognising the vital role families play during cancer treatment.

Family Strength Highlighted

Addressing Claire’s young son, the princess remarked, “Isn’t Mummy brave?” She emphasised the importance of family support in the healing process and encouraged Claire to ring the treatment bell with an enthusiastic “You can do it!”

Exploring Holistic Care

Kate toured the hospital’s Teenage and Young Adult (TYA) unit, which offers social and recreational spaces including a music room, gym, and lounge, designed to support patients’ well-being beyond medical treatment.

Personal Reflection

Following her visit, the Princess shared on social media that meeting patients, families, and staff was “a powerful reminder that healing is about so much more than treatment alone.” She added, “A cancer diagnosis affects every part of life, in mind, body and the deeper part of ourselves.” She expressed gratitude for the compassion, creativity, and dedication shown by all at The Christie.