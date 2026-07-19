Residents Evacuated as Major Flat Fire Breaks Out in Newark-on-Trent

Nine fire engines and specialist appliances have been sent to a major flat fire in Newark-on-Trent, with residents evacuated from nearby properties as firefighters tackle the blaze. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews remain at the scene, where a significant emergency response is underway. Firefighters, including an Aerial Ladder Platform, are working to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading.

Residents evacuated

As a precaution, residents from the affected block of flats and neighbouring properties have been evacuated while crews continue firefighting operations. Emergency services have urged members of the public to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely. People living nearby are also being advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke in the area.

Drone warning issued

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has also appealed to the public not to fly drones near or above the incident. Drones can pose a serious risk to emergency operations, particularly if aerial resources are required, and may delay firefighting efforts. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. There have been no immediate reports of any injuries. Firefighters remain at the scene, and the incident is ongoing.