Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MAJOR RESPONCE Residents Evacuated as Major Flat Fire Breaks Out in Newark-on-Trent

Residents Evacuated as Major Flat Fire Breaks Out in Newark-on-Trent

Nine fire engines and specialist appliances have been sent to a major flat fire in Newark-on-Trent, with residents evacuated from nearby properties as firefighters tackle the blaze. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews remain at the scene, where a significant emergency response is underway. Firefighters, including an Aerial Ladder Platform, are working to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading.

Residents evacuated

As a precaution, residents from the affected block of flats and neighbouring properties have been evacuated while crews continue firefighting operations. Emergency services have urged members of the public to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely. People living nearby are also being advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to smoke in the area.

Drone warning issued

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has also appealed to the public not to fly drones near or above the incident. Drones can pose a serious risk to emergency operations, particularly if aerial resources are required, and may delay firefighting efforts. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. There have been no immediate reports of any injuries. Firefighters remain at the scene, and the incident is ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Former Detective Chief Inspector Jailed After Blacking Out at Wheel and Killing Father-of-Two

ABOVE THE LAW Former Detective Chief Inspector Jailed After Blacking Out at Wheel and Killing Father-of-Two

UK News
Wildfire at Dartford Heath Leaves Fire Crews Battling Blaze Overnight

WILD FIRE Wildfire at Dartford Heath Leaves Fire Crews Battling Blaze Overnight

UK News
Man arrested over death of former minister Ann Widdecombe pictured as terror investigation continues

TERROR PROBE Man arrested over death of former minister Ann Widdecombe pictured as terror investigation continues

UK News
Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

BEACH ATTACK Woman Sexually Assaulted While Swimming at Bournemouth Beach as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Former West Midlands Police Chief Received £57,800 Pay-Off After AI Football Fan Row

FOOTBALL ROW Former West Midlands Police Chief Received £57,800 Pay-Off After AI Football Fan Row

UK News
Southsea pervert jailed after sharing fake intimate images of women on depraved website

SICK FANTASY Southsea pervert jailed after sharing fake intimate images of women on depraved website

UK News
Arrests made in East Finchley murder investigation

MURDER ARRESTS Arrests made in East Finchley murder investigation

UK News
Tributes paid to 28-year-old man killed in Winchester lorry crash

FATAL COLLISION Tributes paid to 28-year-old man killed in Winchester lorry crash

UK News
Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81 after distinguished six-decade career

SCREEN LEGEND Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81 after distinguished six-decade career

UK News
Man appears in court charged with murder after woman found dead in Bracknell

MURDER CHARGE Man appears in court charged with murder after woman found dead in Bracknell

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman Dies After Altercation Outside Newport Home as Murder Investigation Launched

MURDER ARREST Woman Dies After Altercation Outside Newport Home as Murder Investigation Launched

UK News
Woman Dies After Altercation Outside Newport Home as Murder Investigation Launched

Woman Dies After Altercation Outside Newport Home as Murder Investigation Launched

UK News
Seven Released Without Charge as Counter Terrorism Probe Into Suffolk Islamic Event Continues

TERROR PROBE UPDATE Seven Released Without Charge as Counter Terrorism Probe Into Suffolk Islamic Event Continues

UK News
Seven Released Without Charge as Counter Terrorism Probe Into Suffolk Islamic Event Continues

Seven Released Without Charge as Counter Terrorism Probe Into Suffolk Islamic Event Continues

UK News
Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

ARSON PROBE Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

UK News
Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

Shed Fire in Gillingham Being Treated as Suspicious

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Train Fire in Larkfield Prompts Major Emergency Response

TRAIN BLAZE Train Fire in Larkfield Prompts Major Emergency Response

UK News
Train Fire in Larkfield Prompts Major Emergency Response

Train Fire in Larkfield Prompts Major Emergency Response

UK News
Boy, 13, dies after horror crash on M4 as police appeal for witnesses

M4 TRAGEDY Boy, 13, dies after horror crash on M4 as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Boy, 13, dies after horror crash on M4 as police appeal for witnesses

Boy, 13, dies after horror crash on M4 as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

LATE NIGHT RESCUE Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

UK News
Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

Person Rescued From Sea Off Hastings After Major Overnight Search

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

CHILD SEARCH Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

UK News
Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Safe After Major Search Near Salisbury Hospital

UK News
Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

TRIO HOSPITISLED Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

UK News
Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

Three Teenagers Injured After Car Driven Into Crowd During Disturbance in Skerries

UK News
FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

ROW CONTINUE FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

UK News
FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

FIFA Congratulates England’s World Cup Achievement as Argentina Banner Investigation Continues

UK News
Watch Live