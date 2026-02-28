Starmer Joins France and Germany Condemning Iran’s ‘Indiscriminate’ Strikes After UK Stayed Out of US-Israeli Attack

Keir Starmer Condemns Iran’s Missile Strikes After Deadly US-Israeli Attacks

Sir Keir Starmer has slammed Iran’s retaliation “in the strongest terms” alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The trio urged calm amid soaring tensions, stressing Britain’s lack of involvement in the recent US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Leaders Demand Iran Halt “Indiscriminate Military Strikes”

The three leaders released a joint statement: “Iran must refrain from indiscriminate military strikes. We urge the Iranian leadership to seek a negotiated solution. Ultimately, the Iranian people must be allowed to determine their future.” This comes after an emergency Downing Street Cobra meeting chaired by Starmer, with the UN Security Council set to convene later today.

Starmer stressed Britain had played no part in the US-Israeli attacks but warned: “The regime in Iran is utterly abhorrent.” British jets remain on high alert in coordinated defensive operations across the region to protect UK interests, he confirmed.

Starmer Warns of Threat to UK Communities and Nuclear Proliferation

The Labour leader warned the Iranian regime poses a “direct threat to dissidents and the Jewish community” in the UK and revealed Tehran has backed over 20 violent attacks on British soil last year alone. He said: “They must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.”

The Government is advising UK nationals in parts of the Middle East to “shelter in place” as Iran and Israel exchange missile fire. Security has been ramped up to the highest level for British bases and personnel in the region.

UK Political Leaders Clash Over Response to Iran Crisis

Conservative Kemi Badenoch backed the US-Israeli strikes, calling Iran a “vile regime” that threatens the UK and its citizens.

Reform UK's Nigel Farage urged Starmer to let the US use British bases for more attacks, saying: "The PM needs to back the Americans in this vital fight against Iran!"

Green Party's Zack Polanski branded the strikes "illegal" and blasted US and Israel as "rogue states," demanding the UK cut ties.

Liberal Democrat Sir Ed Davey warned against allowing UK bases for future unilateral US strikes, cautioning they would "only unleash more bloodshed."

Missile Barrage Hits Israel and US Bases After Tehran Strikes Back

Iran launched missiles across Israel targeting Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem in retaliation. Their military declared all US “bases, resources and assets” legitimate targets after devastating hits on the Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain.

Iran also struck US infrastructure in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Explosions rocked Dubai, including the luxury Fairmont The Palm Hotel, while Jordan shot down two ballistic missiles.

Speculation swirled over the fate of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei amid the strikes. Tehran’s Foreign Ministry insists both he and the president remain “safe and sound.”

