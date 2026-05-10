Stirling Police Appeal After Two Men Seriously Stabbed at Retail Park

Police in Stirling have launched an appeal after two men, aged 46 and 38, suffered serious stab wounds in an attack outside a unit at Burghmuir Retail Park on the evening of Saturday, 9 May 2026. The victims were rushed to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Serious Injuries Reported

The two men remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the incident at around 7.15pm. Police are treating the case as attempted murder and investigations continue.

Location Under Scrutiny

Authorities are examining CCTV and witness reports from both Burghmuir Retail Park and nearby Colquhoun Street as part of their inquiry to piece together what happened.

Detectives Urgent Appeal

“Our enquiries to establish what happened are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information which may help to get in touch.As well as the location at the retail park, we are also carrying out enquiries at nearby Colquhoun Street.I would ask anyone who witnessed any disturbance on Saturday evening, or who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage, to get in touch.Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2780 of 9 May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

How To Help the Police