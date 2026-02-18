Victim Attacked After Night Out in City Centre

A Syrian refugee has been locked up after sexually assaulting a 21-year-old student in Glasgow city centre. Mohand Mageed targeted the young woman as she walked home alone late at night following a birthday celebration.

On February 9, 2025, the victim, a student, failed to get an Uber after her 21st birthday party. Swapping heels for flip-flops and feeling slightly “tipsy,” she confidently set off on foot. CCTV captured her near Buchanan Galleries just after midnight, where Mageed was spotted lurking on the steps.

He followed her into the building, then forced himself on her, attacking and raping her in a horrifying ordeal.

“I Never Deserved This” – Victim Speaks Out

The attack was broken up when a neighbour came out of their flat, causing Mageed to flee the scene. The victim has since revealed that the trauma has left her struggling with severe anxiety and unable to return to university. Addressing the High Court in Edinburgh, she said, “I never deserved to be treated like that.”

Convicted Syrian Refugee Faces Sentence

Mageed, who fled war-torn Idlib, Syria, and arrived in the UK as a refugee in 2024, denied all charges. But a jury unanimously found him guilty. At the time, he was staying at the Alexander Thomson Hotel on Argyle Street, Glasgow.

Judge Thomas Welsh KC ordered a full background report and risk assessment. Mageed was placed on the sex offenders’ register and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on March 18 at the High Court in Glasgow.