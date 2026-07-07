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Teacher Banned for Offensive LGBTQ+ and Ukraine Remarks in West Yorkshire

Teacher Banned for Offensive LGBTQ+ and Ukraine Remarks in West Yorkshire

A West Yorkshire teacher has been banned from the classroom after making offensive and discriminatory comments about LGBTQ+ people and Ukrainians during a Year 11 history lesson at St Mary’s Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy in October 2023. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) ruled William Garwood’s remarks inappropriate, discriminatory, and outside acceptable teaching standards.

Offensive Classroom Comments

While teaching about Nazi Germany, Garwood claimed that gay and transgender people are mentally ill and described Ukrainians as Nazis, defending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A pupil reported Garwood saying he was “happy” President Putin was targeting “satanic Nazis” in Ukraine and alleging global control by billionaires behind “evil Ukrainians.”

Teaching Regulation Agency Verdict

The TRA panel found Garwood’s statements were unrelated to the curriculum. They condemned his sweeping generalisations and discriminatory views, highlighting the absence of balanced or alternative perspectives, which breached professional conduct expected of teachers.

Teachers Defence Rejected

Garwood claimed his comments were based on his Islamic beliefs and anti-Nazism principles under the Equality Act 2010, labelling the investigation politically motivated and arguing pupils misunderstood him. The panel dismissed these claims, stressing the harm his remarks could cause to pupils and their unsuitability in an educational setting.

Lengthy Prohibition From Teaching

As a result, Garwood is banned from teaching indefinitely and barred from applying to have the sanction lifted until June 2032, reflecting the severity of his misconduct impacting vulnerable schoolchildren.

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