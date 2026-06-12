Teen Charged With Attempted Murder After Manchester School Knife Attack

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a knife attack at Co-op Academy on Plant Hill Road, Blackley, Manchester, on Tuesday morning. Two 14-year-old pupils and a 27-year-old male staff member were injured and treated at hospital before being discharged, with police confirming none suffered serious injuries.

Charges And Court Appearance

The teenager faces three attempted murder charges along with two counts of possessing a bladed article on school premises. She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Initially detained under the Mental Health Act, she was later transferred into police custody.

Charges Attack

Counter Terrorism Policing North West is leading the probe, though authorities have ruled out any terror-related link to the attack. Greater Manchester Police continue to investigate the incident.

School Lockdown And Response

The school went into lockdown at around 8:30am BST after the attack. Co-op Academy praised staff and pupils for their quick, calm actions during what they described as a highly stressful incident.

Victims Recovering

The injured pupils and teacher, who were rushed to hospital, have been discharged and are recovering. Police confirmed their injuries were not life-threatening.