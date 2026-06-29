Top Boy Star Michael Ward Denies Rape Charges in East London Trial

Michael Ward, 28, best known for his role as Jamie in the hit series Top Boy, is standing trial accused of raping a woman in the back of a car in east London. The alleged incident reportedly took place on January 1, 2023, after a New Year’s party at Infinity Lounge nightclub in Gants Hill. Ward denies all charges, including two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault. The case is currently before the court.

Alleged Attack After Party

The prosecution claims the victim met Ward at the nightclub before attending an afterparty in Stratford. She alleges that Ward led her to a parked Mercedes where he disregarded her refusals and forced sexual acts. CCTV and police interviews have formed part of the evidence presented to the jury.

Victim Breaks Silence

In interviews played during the trial, the woman described feeling “numb” and “scared” following the incident. She said she delayed reporting the alleged rape due to shock and intimidation tied to Ward’s celebrity status. The police were contacted three weeks after the event.

Ward’s Defence And Career Fallout

Ward maintains that all sexual contact was consensual and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Following his arrest, Ward stated, “I want to put on record that we had consensual foreplay and consensual sex.” Since the allegations surfaced, his UK agency Olivia Bell Management has dropped him, casting uncertainty over his once-promising career after receiving the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award in 2020.

Trial Continues

The court heard evidence this week as the trial proceeds. The outcome could have significant repercussions for the actor’s future in the entertainment industry. The jury will consider all evidence carefully before reaching a verdict.