Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Topshop Storms Back Onto High Streets Through John Lewis Shake-Up!

  Topshop Returns in Style with John Lewis Topshop is making a major comeback —...

Published: 3:24 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 8:28 am February 17, 2026

 

Topshop Returns in Style with John Lewis

Topshop is making a major comeback — but not with standalone stores. Instead, the iconic brand will now appear in all 32 John Lewis department stores across the UK as part of a bold spring/summer expansion. This exciting move blasts Topshop back onto the high street just two years after it shut its last branches in 2021.

The partnership taps into John Lewis’ £800 million investment plan to overhaul its stores and boost its fashion offering.

From Administration to High Street Revival

Topshop and its brother brand Topman vanished from physical shops after their former owner, Arcadia, collapsed into administration in 2021. Online giant ASOS snapped up the brand and kept Topshop alive online, but fans have been crying out for a physical outlet.

Last year, Topshop dipped its toe back in with a launch at Liberty, London, followed swiftly by the John Lewis tie-up. Now, Topshop will have a full-fledged presence in every John Lewis store, although Topman will be limited to just seven stores.

Shopping the Cult Classics and More

Shoppers can expect Topshop’s hottest 130 pieces, including their legendary denim and fresh new-season footwear. Items will also be available via John Lewis’s online platforms, blending convenience with in-store thrills.

Michelle Wilson, Topshop MD, said: “Today is about making it easier for customers to access the Topshop and Topman pieces they love. From our cult denim to new ‑season footwear, you can see it, feel it and take it home the same day. Partnering with John Lewis brings Topshop back to high streets across the UK with the level of service our customers expect.”

Big Launch and Bigger Ambitions

The news breaks alongside London Fashion Week, with a flashy takeover of Piccadilly Circus and other UK activations to follow.

Under the leadership of John Lewis Managing Director Peter Ruis, this is part of a wider revamp to inject new life into the department store.

Mr Ruis said: “This moment marks a significant acceleration of our fashion ambition at John Lewis. To be the exclusive home of an iconic brand like Topshop, sat alongside other exciting new brands, signals our commitment to be the definitive style authority on the British high street.”

John Lewis is also rolling out 14 fresh fashion, jewellery, and accessory labels, alongside a swanky redesign of its Oxford Street fashion floors.

Where to Shop: Topshop at John Lewis

  • Glasgow
  • Edinburgh
  • Newcastle
  • Leeds
  • Liverpool
  • Trafford, Manchester
  • Cheadle, Manchester
  • Cardiff
  • Nottingham
  • Leicester
  • Solihull
  • Cheltenham
  • Norwich
  • Cambridge
  • Welwyn
  • Milton Keynes
  • Chelmsford
  • Cribbs Causeway, Bristol
  • Exeter
  • Oxford
  • High Wycombe
  • Reading
  • Bluewater, Kent
  • Horsham
  • Southampton
  • Brent Cross, London
  • Stratford, London
  • Canary Wharf, London
  • Oxford Street, London
  • Peter Jones, London
  • White City, London
  • Kingston, London

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DRUGS BUST Heroin Dealer Busted After Drugs Dog Sniff-Out at Chester Station

UK News

Knife-Threat Robbery on Piccadilly Line Train – Police Hunt Suspect

UK News

LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Amesbury Man Slapped with Criminal Behaviour Order for Persistent Begging

UK News

Duo Locked Up for Peddling Class A Drugs in South Wales

UK News

KNIFE AND BASEBALL BAT Jealous Feud Ends in Stabbing Conviction

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Hunt Man in Shocking Gloucester Sexual Assault

UK News

SERIAL SEX OFFENDER Iraqi Man Busted for Rape and Assault in Stratford

UK News

FUTURE UNCLEAR Man Gets 5 Years for Murdering Girlfriend with 287 Stab Wounds

UK News

Legendary Actor Robert Duvall Dies Aged 95

UK News

NIGHT OF TERROR Death Sentence for Trio in Shocking Gang Rape and Murder Near Hampi

World News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SLAMMED BY JUDGE Distracted Driver Jailed for Smashing into Teen in South Wales Car Park

UK News

Distracted Driver Jailed for Smashing into Teen in South Wales Car Park

UK News

UNLAWFUL Millions Set to Vote as Government U-Turns on Council Election Delays

UK News

Millions Set to Vote as Government U-Turns on Council Election Delays

UK News

POLISH NATIONAL GUNDOWN Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

UK News

Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

FIND HIM Urgent Appeal After 72-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Edinburgh

UK News

Urgent Appeal After 72-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Edinburgh

UK News

PARK ATTACK Thames Valley Police Hunt Man Over Arbour Park Assault

Breaking News

Thames Valley Police Hunt Man Over Arbour Park Assault

Breaking News

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Teen Girl Seriously Injured in Reading Bus Crash – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

UK News

Teen Girl Seriously Injured in Reading Bus Crash – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016

POLISH NATIONAL Blagger Sent Down for Faking Stabbing in Swindon

Court News
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016

Blagger Sent Down for Faking Stabbing in Swindon

Court News

Police Shutdown Closes A20 Near Port of Dover

UK News

Police Shutdown Closes A20 Near Port of Dover

UK News

Topshop Storms Back Onto High Streets Through John Lewis Shake-Up!

UK News

Topshop Storms Back Onto High Streets Through John Lewis Shake-Up!

UK News
Watch Live