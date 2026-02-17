Topshop Storms Back Onto High Streets Through John Lewis Shake-Up!

Topshop Returns in Style with John Lewis

Topshop is making a major comeback — but not with standalone stores. Instead, the iconic brand will now appear in all 32 John Lewis department stores across the UK as part of a bold spring/summer expansion. This exciting move blasts Topshop back onto the high street just two years after it shut its last branches in 2021.

The partnership taps into John Lewis’ £800 million investment plan to overhaul its stores and boost its fashion offering.

From Administration to High Street Revival

Topshop and its brother brand Topman vanished from physical shops after their former owner, Arcadia, collapsed into administration in 2021. Online giant ASOS snapped up the brand and kept Topshop alive online, but fans have been crying out for a physical outlet.

Last year, Topshop dipped its toe back in with a launch at Liberty, London, followed swiftly by the John Lewis tie-up. Now, Topshop will have a full-fledged presence in every John Lewis store, although Topman will be limited to just seven stores.

Shopping the Cult Classics and More

Shoppers can expect Topshop’s hottest 130 pieces, including their legendary denim and fresh new-season footwear. Items will also be available via John Lewis’s online platforms, blending convenience with in-store thrills.

Michelle Wilson, Topshop MD, said: “Today is about making it easier for customers to access the Topshop and Topman pieces they love. From our cult denim to new ‑season footwear, you can see it, feel it and take it home the same day. Partnering with John Lewis brings Topshop back to high streets across the UK with the level of service our customers expect.”

Big Launch and Bigger Ambitions

The news breaks alongside London Fashion Week, with a flashy takeover of Piccadilly Circus and other UK activations to follow.

Under the leadership of John Lewis Managing Director Peter Ruis, this is part of a wider revamp to inject new life into the department store.

Mr Ruis said: “This moment marks a significant acceleration of our fashion ambition at John Lewis. To be the exclusive home of an iconic brand like Topshop, sat alongside other exciting new brands, signals our commitment to be the definitive style authority on the British high street.”

John Lewis is also rolling out 14 fresh fashion, jewellery, and accessory labels, alongside a swanky redesign of its Oxford Street fashion floors.

Where to Shop: Topshop at John Lewis