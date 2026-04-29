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MAJOR DELAYS Truck Hits Bridge Near Hebden Bridge Causing Major Train Delays

Truck Hits Bridge Near Hebden Bridge Causing Major Train Delays

Train services between Blackburn and Accrington are severely disrupted after a truck struck a bridge near Hebden Bridge earlier today. Network Rail confirmed their teams are on site working to resolve the issue. The incident is affecting rail passenger journeys across key Northern routes, causing delays and cancellations.

Key Rail Routes Impacted

Services between York and Blackpool North now start and end at Hebden Bridge. Trains between Headbolt Lane and Blackburn are terminating at Accrington, while Preston to Colne services begin or finish at Blackburn.

Northern Service Delays

  • Blackpool North to Manchester Airport
  • Leeds to Manchester Victoria
  • Rochdale to Blackburn and Clitheroe

Passengers are advised that Northern and TransPennine Express trains may have altered routes or reduced availability.

Replacement Buses Running

Replacement bus services are operating between Blackburn and Colne, calling at Rishton, Church & Oswaldtwistle, Accrington, Huncoat, Hapton, Rose Grove, Burnley Barracks, Burnley Central, Brierfield, Nelson, and Colne at hourly intervals from 13:55 until 16:55. Return buses from Colne to Blackburn run every hour from 14:10 to 16:10.

Travel Advice From Network Rail

You can travel on the next Northern service to your destination, where available, and may also use TransPennine Express services.

Passengers should check station posters for details on bus pick-up points and allow extra time for their journeys.

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