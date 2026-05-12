TV Chef Arrested in London Over Sexual Assault Allegations

A well-known TV chef was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in London on 11 April following allegations of sexual offences at a London address in January. The man was held on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. He was questioned extensively before being released on bail. The female victim is receiving support from specialist officers.

Chef Detained By Police

The chef, recognised from multiple TV shows, was taken to a central London police station after a complaint surfaced last month. He remains on bail while police continue their investigation.

Victim Receives Specialist Support

Police confirmed the woman contacted them recently and is now supported by officers trained in handling sensitive sexual offence cases. No further information about the victim has been disclosed.

Official Police Statement