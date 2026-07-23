Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TEEN ARREST Two Arrested After Disorder Erupts at Broadstairs Community Event

Two Arrested After Disorder Erupts at Broadstairs Community Event

Two people have been arrested after police responded to reports of antisocial behaviour involving a group of young people at a community event in Broadstairs. Kent Police were called to Victoria Gardens on the evening of Wednesday 22 July following reports of a disturbance near the town’s bandstand. Officers attended the scene, dispersed the group and made two arrests as they worked to restore order.

Teen arrested after alleged assault

A 13-year-old boy was arrested following reports of an assault during the incident. Police have spoken to the boy’s parents as part of the ongoing investigation. Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/119564/26.

Second arrest

During the same evening, officers also arrested a 60-year-old man who was wanted for failing to appear at court.

Dispersal powers used

Police said officers made extensive use of their powers to deal with disorder throughout the evening. A total of 15 dispersal notices were issued under Section 34 powers to groups and individuals displaying antisocial behaviour. Officers also carried out 10 stop and searches, resulting in the seizure of a small quantity of cannabis and the issuing of two community resolutions.

Police condemn disruption

Thanet Inspector Richard Batten said the behaviour of a small minority had overshadowed what should have been an enjoyable evening for the community. He said:

“For an evening that should have been a celebration for our community, it was disappointing that a small group of people couldn’t behave responsibly. Our officers were there to make sure that locals and visitors could enjoy the event without disturbance.

“We will continue to tackle antisocial behaviour head on in Thanet, and patrols will maintain a high visibility presence throughout the rest of the summer to deal with pockets of disorder like we saw in Broadstairs last night.”

Kent Police said high-visibility patrols will continue across Thanet throughout the summer as officers work to prevent further incidents of antisocial behaviour and keep residents and visitors safe.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Are British Broadcasters Gradually Becoming Streaming Companies?

Are British Broadcasters Gradually Becoming Streaming Companies?

UK News
Farage, visas and reparations: how Reform UK’s ultimatum turned into a lesson in post‑colonial arrogance

Farage, visas and reparations: how Reform UK’s ultimatum turned into a lesson in post‑colonial arrogance

UK News
BT refunds terminally ill customer after family raises concerns over billing dispute

BT U-TURN BT refunds terminally ill customer after family raises concerns over billing dispute

UK News
Child Rapist Jailed for More Than 22 Years After Targeting Children and Women

MULTIPLE VICTIMS Child Rapist Jailed for More Than 22 Years After Targeting Children and Women

UK News
Heartbroken Wife Pays Tribute to Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near West Kennett

TRIBUTES PAID Heartbroken Wife Pays Tribute to Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near West Kennett

UK News
Man charged after alleged Burger King assaults and suspected drink-driving incident with child in car

SERVICE STATION SHOCK Man charged after alleged Burger King assaults and suspected drink-driving incident with child in car

UK News
“Devastated Beyond Words”: Heartbreaking Tribute to Teenager Kayden After Fatal Stabbing

HEART BREAKING “Devastated Beyond Words”: Heartbreaking Tribute to Teenager Kayden After Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Woman Seriously Injured in Knife Attack While Praying Inside Church Before Mass

DEEPLY SHOCKING Woman Seriously Injured in Knife Attack While Praying Inside Church Before Mass

UK News
‘Could Have Done a Better Pic’: Wanted Man Who Mocked Police on Social Media Arrested and Returned to Prison

BACK BEHIND BARS ‘Could Have Done a Better Pic’: Wanted Man Who Mocked Police on Social Media Arrested and Returned to Prison

UK News
Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

PRISON SENTANCE Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Find Cocaine, Cannabis and Cash in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Five Homes Damaged After Major Blaze Tears Through Sheffield Street

FIVE HOMES Five Homes Damaged After Major Blaze Tears Through Sheffield Street

UK News
Five Homes Damaged After Major Blaze Tears Through Sheffield Street

Five Homes Damaged After Major Blaze Tears Through Sheffield Street

UK News
Sussex Police Officer Sacked Over Mishandling of Seized Ammunition and Butterfly Knife

DISMISSED Sussex Police Officer Sacked Over Mishandling of Seized Ammunition and Butterfly Knife

UK News
Sussex Police Officer Sacked Over Mishandling of Seized Ammunition and Butterfly Knife

Sussex Police Officer Sacked Over Mishandling of Seized Ammunition and Butterfly Knife

UK News
Man Charged After Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon in Maidstone Park

ARMED POLICE DEPLOYED Man Charged After Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon in Maidstone Park

UK News
Man Charged After Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon in Maidstone Park

Man Charged After Armed Police Respond to Reports of Weapon in Maidstone Park

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Teenager Charged Following Stabbing of 15-Year-Old Boy in Trowbridge

TEEN ARREST Teenager Charged Following Stabbing of 15-Year-Old Boy in Trowbridge

UK News
Teenager Charged Following Stabbing of 15-Year-Old Boy in Trowbridge

Teenager Charged Following Stabbing of 15-Year-Old Boy in Trowbridge

UK News
Woman and Teenage Daughter Die After Tragic Incident at Essex Beach

MASSIVE RESPONCE Woman and Teenage Daughter Die After Tragic Incident at Essex Beach

UK News
Woman and Teenage Daughter Die After Tragic Incident at Essex Beach

Woman and Teenage Daughter Die After Tragic Incident at Essex Beach

UK News
Two Women Sent for Trial Over Alleged Murder of Mum Scarlett Faulkner

REMANDED FOR TRIAL Two Women Sent for Trial Over Alleged Murder of Mum Scarlett Faulkner

UK News
Two Women Sent for Trial Over Alleged Murder of Mum Scarlett Faulkner

Two Women Sent for Trial Over Alleged Murder of Mum Scarlett Faulkner

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Three Men Appear in Court Over Swindon Shooting That Left Man With Life-Changing Injuries

TRIO CHARGED Three Men Appear in Court Over Swindon Shooting That Left Man With Life-Changing Injuries

UK News
Three Men Appear in Court Over Swindon Shooting That Left Man With Life-Changing Injuries

Three Men Appear in Court Over Swindon Shooting That Left Man With Life-Changing Injuries

UK News
£7.3 Million Boost to Bring Hydrogen Planes and Flying Taxis to UK Skies

BACKING UK JOBS £7.3 Million Boost to Bring Hydrogen Planes and Flying Taxis to UK Skies

UK News
£7.3 Million Boost to Bring Hydrogen Planes and Flying Taxis to UK Skies

£7.3 Million Boost to Bring Hydrogen Planes and Flying Taxis to UK Skies

UK News
Man Denies Causing Death by Dangerous Driving After Fatal Crash That Killed Teenager

TRIAL UPDATE Man Denies Causing Death by Dangerous Driving After Fatal Crash That Killed Teenager

UK News
Man Denies Causing Death by Dangerous Driving After Fatal Crash That Killed Teenager

Man Denies Causing Death by Dangerous Driving After Fatal Crash That Killed Teenager

UK News
Watch Live