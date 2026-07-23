Two Arrested After Disorder Erupts at Broadstairs Community Event

Two people have been arrested after police responded to reports of antisocial behaviour involving a group of young people at a community event in Broadstairs. Kent Police were called to Victoria Gardens on the evening of Wednesday 22 July following reports of a disturbance near the town’s bandstand. Officers attended the scene, dispersed the group and made two arrests as they worked to restore order.

Teen arrested after alleged assault

A 13-year-old boy was arrested following reports of an assault during the incident. Police have spoken to the boy’s parents as part of the ongoing investigation. Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/119564/26.

Second arrest

During the same evening, officers also arrested a 60-year-old man who was wanted for failing to appear at court.

Dispersal powers used

Police said officers made extensive use of their powers to deal with disorder throughout the evening. A total of 15 dispersal notices were issued under Section 34 powers to groups and individuals displaying antisocial behaviour. Officers also carried out 10 stop and searches, resulting in the seizure of a small quantity of cannabis and the issuing of two community resolutions.

Police condemn disruption

Thanet Inspector Richard Batten said the behaviour of a small minority had overshadowed what should have been an enjoyable evening for the community. He said:

“For an evening that should have been a celebration for our community, it was disappointing that a small group of people couldn’t behave responsibly. Our officers were there to make sure that locals and visitors could enjoy the event without disturbance.

“We will continue to tackle antisocial behaviour head on in Thanet, and patrols will maintain a high visibility presence throughout the rest of the summer to deal with pockets of disorder like we saw in Broadstairs last night.”

Kent Police said high-visibility patrols will continue across Thanet throughout the summer as officers work to prevent further incidents of antisocial behaviour and keep residents and visitors safe.