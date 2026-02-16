Two Boys Seriously Hurt in M6 Horror Crash

Two teenage boys have been left with serious injuries after a nasty smash on the M6 last Sunday night. The motorway was shut for hours following the collision, which may have involved a hit-and-run HGV.

Crash Details and Motorway Closure

The crash happened between junctions 32 and 33 northbound, between 11:10pm and 11:20pm on 15 February. Police say a green Nissan Micra veered into the central reservation, smashing into the crash barrier before stopping in the third lane.

Shortly after, a silver Toyota Celica slammed into the Micra. Then, a heavy goods vehicle reportedly collided with the Toyota and fled the scene without stopping.

Police Appeal for HGV Driver and Witnesses

Lancashire Police are hunting the HGV driver and urging anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. They say the motorways were closed in both directions for emergency response and investigations.

“Many of you will be aware that the M6 was closed following a collision last night. It has since reopened. We are now asking for your help to trace the HGV involved.”

The two injured boys, aged 16 and 17 and travelling in the Nissan, were rushed to the hospital and remain in serious condition. Thankfully, no other serious injuries were reported.

How to Help

If you have dashcam footage or any information about the incident on the M6 northbound between junctions 32 and 33 between 11:10pm and 11:20pm on 15 February, police urge you to get in touch.

Call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1242 of 15th February.