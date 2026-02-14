Watch Live
Two Bristol Men Jailed Over Shocking Cardiff Shotgun Attack on Teen

Two men from Bristol have been locked up for a terrifying shotgun assault in Cardiff...

Published: 9:25 am February 14, 2026
Updated: 9:25 am February 14, 2026

Two men from Bristol have been locked up for a terrifying shotgun assault in Cardiff that left a 15-year-old boy injured.

Teen Shot Through Letterbox in Chilling Attack

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, a 15-year-old was brutally shot through his house letterbox with a 12-bore shotgun. The blast ripped through his lower legs, causing multiple wounds.

Luckily, a letterbox guard inside the door stopped the attack from being far worse. The boy’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Damning Video and GPS Evidence Snare Killers

South Wales Police launched a Major Crime Investigation, leading to the arrest of Ashley Corbin, 21, and Efekan Karahan, 18, in Bristol just nine days later.

  • Corbin shockingly filmed the shooting on his phone, showing Karahan pulling the trigger.
  • Both men’s phones contained incriminating messages and voice notes.
  • The stolen grey VW Golf used in the attack was found abandoned in Newport.
  • GPS data tracked the stolen car’s route from Bristol to Cardiff and back on the day of the shooting.

Hard-Hitting Sentences at Newport Crown Court

Karahan pled guilty to:

  • Posing a firearm with intent to endanger life
  • Possessing a loaded shotgun in public
  • Wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent

Corbin admitted to:

  • Possessing a firearm to cause fear of violence
  • Possessing a loaded shotgun in public
  • Wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent

Karahan was jailed for nine years and ten months. Corbin received a nine-year sentence behind bars.

