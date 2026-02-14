Two Bristol Men Jailed Over Shocking Cardiff Shotgun Attack on Teen

Two men from Bristol have been locked up for a terrifying shotgun assault in Cardiff that left a 15-year-old boy injured.

Teen Shot Through Letterbox in Chilling Attack

On Saturday, June 7, 2025, a 15-year-old was brutally shot through his house letterbox with a 12-bore shotgun. The blast ripped through his lower legs, causing multiple wounds.

Luckily, a letterbox guard inside the door stopped the attack from being far worse. The boy’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Damning Video and GPS Evidence Snare Killers

South Wales Police launched a Major Crime Investigation, leading to the arrest of Ashley Corbin, 21, and Efekan Karahan, 18, in Bristol just nine days later.

Corbin shockingly filmed the shooting on his phone, showing Karahan pulling the trigger.

Both men’s phones contained incriminating messages and voice notes.

The stolen grey VW Golf used in the attack was found abandoned in Newport.

GPS data tracked the stolen car’s route from Bristol to Cardiff and back on the day of the shooting.

Hard-Hitting Sentences at Newport Crown Court

Karahan pled guilty to:

Posing a firearm with intent to endanger life

Possessing a loaded shotgun in public

Wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent

Corbin admitted to:

Possessing a firearm to cause fear of violence

Possessing a loaded shotgun in public

Wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent

Karahan was jailed for nine years and ten months. Corbin received a nine-year sentence behind bars.