Two Bristol Men Jailed Over Shocking Cardiff Shotgun Attack on Teen

Two men from Bristol have been locked up for a terrifying shotgun assault in Cardiff that left a 15-year-old boy injured.
Teen Shot Through Letterbox in Chilling Attack
On Saturday, June 7, 2025, a 15-year-old was brutally shot through his house letterbox with a 12-bore shotgun. The blast ripped through his lower legs, causing multiple wounds.
Luckily, a letterbox guard inside the door stopped the attack from being far worse. The boy’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
Damning Video and GPS Evidence Snare Killers
South Wales Police launched a Major Crime Investigation, leading to the arrest of Ashley Corbin, 21, and Efekan Karahan, 18, in Bristol just nine days later.
- Corbin shockingly filmed the shooting on his phone, showing Karahan pulling the trigger.
- Both men’s phones contained incriminating messages and voice notes.
- The stolen grey VW Golf used in the attack was found abandoned in Newport.
- GPS data tracked the stolen car’s route from Bristol to Cardiff and back on the day of the shooting.
Hard-Hitting Sentences at Newport Crown Court
Karahan pled guilty to:
- Posing a firearm with intent to endanger life
- Possessing a loaded shotgun in public
- Wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent
Corbin admitted to:
- Possessing a firearm to cause fear of violence
- Possessing a loaded shotgun in public
- Wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent
Karahan was jailed for nine years and ten months. Corbin received a nine-year sentence behind bars.