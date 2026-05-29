Two Charged Over Fatal Sheffield Shooting of Shanice Brookes

South Yorkshire Police have charged two people following the fatal shooting of 30-year-old mother Shanice Brookes outside the One Four One bar on West Street, Sheffield, in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday. Detectives have confirmed Ms Brookes was an innocent bystander shot near 2.45am during an altercation reported moments earlier.

Suspects Charged

Jemele Rhone, 30, of Outram Road, Sheffield, faces charges including murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of criminal property.

Deiryen Dyce, 32, of Ellesmere Road North, Sheffield, is charged with assisting an offender, possession of ammunition, possession and intent to supply drugs, and possession of criminal property.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Both suspects have been remanded in custody and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday. A previously arrested 30-year-old man has been released and is no longer a suspect.

Police Statement

“Shanice was an entirely innocent bystander who should’ve been able to enjoy a night out in our city without the fear that she wouldn’t come home safely,” said Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles. “Her family, including her young son, now face the harrowing reality that they will never get to see her again.”

Investigation Progress

Detective Knowles described the charges as a significant step forward. Meanwhile, Jonathan Storer of the Crown Prosecution Service urged the public to respect the ongoing legal process and avoid sharing comments that could jeopardise the trial.