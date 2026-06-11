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MONEY LAUNDERING Two Ilford Men Jailed Over £14m International Money Laundering Case

Two Ilford Men Jailed Over £14m International Money Laundering Case

Two Ilford men, Ali Raza and Adeel Aslam, have been sentenced following a City of London Police and National Crime Agency Serious Organised Crime Team investigation. The probe uncovered a sophisticated international money laundering scheme using the Encrochat encrypted messaging network, involving over £14 million laundered by organised crime groups across the UK and abroad.

Heavy Sentences Handed

Ali Raza, 43, of Winston Way, Ilford, was jailed for six years, reduced to four years and eight months due to a guilty plea and time served under electronic tagging. His associate Adeel Aslam, 42, from Albert Road, Ilford, received a three-year sentence, reduced to two years and two months for time spent on a tag.

Major Cash And Gold Seizures

Authorities seized over £2.5 million in cash and gold during the investigation, delivering a significant blow to the financial infrastructure of the organised crime networks involved.

Encrochat Messaging Exploited

The defendants exploited the Encrochat encrypted messaging service to coordinate laundering activities, demonstrating how criminal gangs use advanced technology to move illicit funds internationally.

Successful Joint Police Operation

The joint operation between the City of London Police and the National Crime Agency’s Serious Organised Crime Team highlights the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement action against cross-border financial crime.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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