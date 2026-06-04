Two Women Hurt in Orpington Car Incident as Police Investigate

Police and emergency services were called to Spur Road, Orpington, at around 4:15pm on Thursday, June 4, following a reported car incident involving two women drivers. Both women, aged in their 20s and 50s, received hospital treatment for non-life-changing injuries. Officers from the Metropolitan Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the event, with no arrests made.

Emergency Response Swift

The london/">London Ambulance Service dispatched two ambulance crews and a paramedic car, with the first paramedic arriving in under three minutes. Three patients were treated at the scene before transportation to the hospital, highlighting the prompt medical attention given.

Driver’s Condition Stable

Both women involved suffered injuries confirmed as non-life-threatening. The younger woman in her 20s has since been discharged, while the older woman remains under hospital care.

Police Enquiries Underway

The Metropolitan Police continue to gather information to establish how the incident occurred. No arrests have been made, and investigations remain ongoing to clarify the event details.

Local Impact

The incident on Spur Road caused concern among residents, with emergency teams quickly arriving to manage the situation and ensure safety on the busy street.