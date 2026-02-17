UK Unemployment Skyrockets to Five-Year High at 5.2%

Unemployment in the UK has jumped to 5.2% for the three months ending December 2025. This marks the highest level in nearly five years, reveals the latest Office for National Statistics data.

Jobs Dry Up as Vacancies Vanish

The job market has hit a freeze. More Brits are out of work, while job vacancies are disappearing at an alarming rate. The plunge in openings signals a serious slowdown in the UK labour market.

Businesses Slam Brakes on Hiring amid Rising Costs

Recruitment is grinding to a halt. Firms are reeling from soaring expenses following Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s recent budget moves. The biggest pain points? A hefty hike in employer National Insurance contributions and a sharp increase in the minimum wage.