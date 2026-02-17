Police have issued an urgent appeal to help locate a missing teenager from Milton Keynes, with officers expressing concern for her welfare.

Wiktoria, aged 15, was last seen on Monday, 16 February 2026 in the Eaglestone area of Milton Keynes. Thames Valley Police say enquiries are ongoing to trace her whereabouts as quickly as possible.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 4in tall with long dark hair. When last seen, she was believed to be wearing a black puffer coat and a grey tracksuit.

Officers have also confirmed that Wiktoria has links to Hertfordshire, and enquiries are being carried out in both areas.

A police spokesperson said:

“We are concerned for Wiktoria’s welfare and are appealing to anyone who may have seen her, or who has information about where she may be, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43260076735. If there is an immediate risk or emergency, always dial 999.

Search efforts remain ongoing, and further updates will be provided when available.