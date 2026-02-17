Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Girl from Milton Keynes

Police have issued an urgent appeal to help locate a missing teenager from Milton Keynes,...

Published: 9:52 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 9:52 am February 17, 2026

Police have issued an urgent appeal to help locate a missing teenager from Milton Keynes, with officers expressing concern for her welfare.

Wiktoria, aged 15, was last seen on Monday, 16 February 2026 in the Eaglestone area of Milton Keynes. Thames Valley Police say enquiries are ongoing to trace her whereabouts as quickly as possible.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 4in tall with long dark hair. When last seen, she was believed to be wearing a black puffer coat and a grey tracksuit.

Officers have also confirmed that Wiktoria has links to Hertfordshire, and enquiries are being carried out in both areas.

A police spokesperson said:

“We are concerned for Wiktoria’s welfare and are appealing to anyone who may have seen her, or who has information about where she may be, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43260076735. If there is an immediate risk or emergency, always dial 999.

Search efforts remain ongoing, and further updates will be provided when available.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

LETTERS AFTER HIS NAME Amesbury Man Slapped with Criminal Behaviour Order for Persistent Begging

UK News

Duo Locked Up for Peddling Class A Drugs in South Wales

UK News

KNIFE AND BASEBALL BAT Jealous Feud Ends in Stabbing Conviction

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Hunt Man in Shocking Gloucester Sexual Assault

UK News

SERIAL SEX OFFENDER Iraqi Man Busted for Rape and Assault in Stratford

UK News

FUTURE UNCLEAR Man Gets 5 Years for Murdering Girlfriend with 287 Stab Wounds

UK News

Legendary Actor Robert Duvall Dies Aged 95

UK News

NIGHT OF TERROR Death Sentence for Trio in Shocking Gang Rape and Murder Near Hampi

World News

BRUTAL ATTACK Three jailed over vicious East Yorkshire kidnap

UK News

DEVIOUS THUGS Teen Thugs Convicted of Manslaughter After Brutal Beach Attack

Court News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

POLISH NATIONAL GUNDOWN Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

UK News

Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

UK News

JAIL BREAK Two Men Nabbed and Jailed After Daring HMP Leyhill Prison Break

UK News

Two Men Nabbed and Jailed After Daring HMP Leyhill Prison Break

UK News

MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Two Jailed After Massive Cannabis Grow Bust in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News

Two Jailed After Massive Cannabis Grow Bust in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Teen Girl Seriously Injured in Reading Bus Crash – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

UK News

Teen Girl Seriously Injured in Reading Bus Crash – Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Up

UK News

ARRESTS MADE Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

UK News

Baby Seriously Injured in Shocking M6 Crash

UK News

RHODE ISLAND SHOOTING Multiple Shots Fired at Boys’ Hockey Game in Rhode Island

UK News

Multiple Shots Fired at Boys’ Hockey Game in Rhode Island

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

Topshop Storms Back Onto High Streets Through John Lewis Shake-Up!

UK News

Topshop Storms Back Onto High Streets Through John Lewis Shake-Up!

UK News

MOWED DOWN BY UBER BIKE Romford Residents Shocked as 86-Year-Old Lady Injured in Uber Bike Crash

UK News

Romford Residents Shocked as 86-Year-Old Lady Injured in Uber Bike Crash

UK News

PEOPLE SMUGGLER People-Smuggler Turned Slave Boss Jailed for 3 Years

UK News

People-Smuggler Turned Slave Boss Jailed for 3 Years

UK News
Watch Live