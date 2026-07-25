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BRING HER HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman Last Seen at Farnborough Church

Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Woman Last Seen at Farnborough Church

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing 58-year-old woman who was last seen in Farnborough earlier this month. Janna Fuller, 58, was last seen at North Camp Methodist Church on Lynchford Road, Farnborough, on Monday 6 July. She was reported missing to police on 22 July, and officers say extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate her. As part of the ongoing search, they are now asking the public for assistance. When she was last seen, Janna was wearing a bright yellow dress and had flowers in her hair. Police are urging anyone who believes they have seen Janna since she disappeared, or who has information about her current whereabouts, to come forward immediately. A spokesperson said: “If you think you’ve seen Janna since she went missing or think you might know where she is now, please call us immediately on 999 quoting reference 44260352411.” Anyone with information is asked to contact police without delay by calling 999 and quoting reference 44260352411.

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