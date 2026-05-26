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BEACH BLIGHT Weymouth Beach Flooded with Rubbish After UK Bank Holiday Heatwave

Weymouth Beach Flooded with Rubbish After UK Bank Holiday Heatwave

  Weymouth Beach in Dorset was left strewn with rubbish, including dirty nappies, empty booze cans and plastic toys, after thousands visited during the scorching Bank Holiday heatwave on 24-25 May. Volunteers from the Weymouth & Portland Marine Litter Project expressed disgust over the mess ahead of an evening clean-up, warning that much of the debris risked washing into the sea.

Heatwave Sparks Surge

Temperatures soared to 33C across parts of the UK over the Bank Holiday weekend, drawing huge crowds to coastal hotspots like Weymouth. The surge in visitors overwhelmed bin capacity, yet many left rubbish abandoned on the sand.

Volunteers Shocked By Mess

The Weymouth & Portland Marine Litter Project reported collecting over 10 bags of litter, including record numbers of discarded nappies, empty cans and broken inflatables. The group criticised visitors for ignoring “take it home” beach rules and leaving rubbish below the high tide line.

Public Outraged By Rubbish

Social media users lashed out at those responsible, branding them “scum” and “bone idle”. Comments called the littering “broken Britain” and blamed widespread laziness for the environmental damage.

Environmental Impact Feared

Volunteers warned that rubbish left overnight would be swept into the sea, causing harm to marine wildlife. The collected litter will now be sorted for recycling or incineration to reduce environmental impact. The Weymouth & Portland Marine Litter Project’s spokesperson said: “Why people find putting rubbish in the bin rather than next to it too difficult is beyond me.”

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