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DEEPLY SHOCKING Woman Seriously Injured in Knife Attack While Praying Inside Church Before Mass

Woman Seriously Injured in Knife Attack While Praying Inside Church Before Mass

A woman in her 50s remains in hospital after she was stabbed while praying inside a church in County Waterford in what Gardaí have described as a “deeply shocking” attack. Emergency services were called to Holy Cross Church in Tramore shortly before 10am on Tuesday after reports that a woman had been attacked inside the building moments before morning Mass. The victim, who has been named locally as Mary McNamara, was rushed to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries. Her condition is understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

Attack before morning Mass

Ms McNamara, a long-standing parishioner, was reportedly saying the Rosary ahead of the church’s 10am Mass when a man entered the church and attacked her with a knife. Between 50 and 60 people are believed to have been inside the church at the time. Witnesses told Gardaí that several parishioners rushed to Ms McNamara’s aid and provided first aid until emergency services arrived.

Man arrested

A man in his 30s was arrested at a nearby property a short time after the incident. Gardaí confirmed a knife was recovered and has been seized for forensic examination. Investigators say the suspect was not known to the victim, and enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and any possible motive.

Community left in shock

The Diocese of Waterford & Lismore said it was deeply shocked by the violence and praised those who came to Ms McNamara’s assistance. Parish priest Fr Richard O’Halloran described the incident as “very shocking for everyone present” and commended the response of parishioners, saying the community had reacted “wonderfully well” in the immediate aftermath. Residents in Tramore have described Ms McNamara as a kind, gentle and deeply religious woman who regularly attended morning prayers and was well known throughout the seaside town.

Appeal for witnesses

Gardaí are continuing their investigation and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the Summerhill area between 9.15am and 10.15am to come forward. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620.

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