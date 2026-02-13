West Swindon was shaken when an air ambulance landed unexpectedly at the Link Centre, stirring panic among shoppers and locals alike.

Shoppers Flee After Huge Section of Asda Sealed Off

Eyewitnesses report a sudden emergency across a large part of Asda, with paramedics and police rushing onto the scene. Customers were quickly evacuated as medical crews took charge.

“Resuscitation Happening” – Locals Reveal Grim Scene

One witness spotted flashing emergency lights near B&Q, raising alarms.

A stunned shopper said, “Not sure what was going on, but a huge part of Asda was closed off. Paramedics, police and an ambulance all arrived.”

A resident revealed, “Medical episode within Asda West Swindon. Resuscitation was happening. My sister just left; it did not look good.”

Concern grew as one bystander noted, “If an air ambulance is landing, then it’s definitely serious.”

Another local said, “It looks like it’s landed in the same spot it has before. This isn’t the first time this has happened.”

West Swindon Holds Its Breath, Prays for a Positive Outcome

Residents and shoppers have flooded social media with well-wishes, hoping everyone involved pulls through. The community is left anxious but united in support.