Watch Live

BREAKING NEWS

  • Home
  • Breaking News

ASDA MEDICAL INCIDENT Air Ambulance Touches Down at West Swindon’s Link Centre

West Swindon was shaken when an air ambulance landed unexpectedly at the Link Centre, stirring...

Published: 6:52 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 6:52 pm February 13, 2026

West Swindon was shaken when an air ambulance landed unexpectedly at the Link Centre, stirring panic among shoppers and locals alike.

Shoppers Flee After Huge Section of Asda Sealed Off

Eyewitnesses report a sudden emergency across a large part of Asda, with paramedics and police rushing onto the scene. Customers were quickly evacuated as medical crews took charge.

“Resuscitation Happening” – Locals Reveal Grim Scene

  • One witness spotted flashing emergency lights near B&Q, raising alarms.
  • A stunned shopper said, “Not sure what was going on, but a huge part of Asda was closed off. Paramedics, police and an ambulance all arrived.”
  • A resident revealed, “Medical episode within Asda West Swindon. Resuscitation was happening. My sister just left; it did not look good.”
  • Concern grew as one bystander noted, “If an air ambulance is landing, then it’s definitely serious.”
  • Another local said, “It looks like it’s landed in the same spot it has before. This isn’t the first time this has happened.”

West Swindon Holds Its Breath, Prays for a Positive Outcome

Residents and shoppers have flooded social media with well-wishes, hoping everyone involved pulls through. The community is left anxious but united in support.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MURDER NOT SUICIDE Jeffrey Epstein’s death a murder, not suicide, claims pathologist who saw post mortem

UK News
Anthony Esan, 24, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Soldier Remanded In Custody

DRUG ADDICT KNIFEMAN Man Who Tried to Kill Army Officer in Chatham Knife Attack Jailed for Life

Breaking News

MASS HAUL Two Men Locked Up Over Massive Clydebank Cannabis Farm

UK News

AXE ATTACK Man Jailed for Racial Abuse and Axe Attack at Edinburgh Waverley Station

UK News

POLICE PURSUIT Children Seriously Injured After High-Speed Crash in Sittingbourne

Breaking News, UK News

PALESTINE ACTION

BAN STANDS High Court Slams Government’s Terror Label on Palestine Action

UK News

TRAGIC NEWS Man Dies Suddenly Outside New Cross Petrol Station

UK News

LIVE UPDATES

FIRST PICTURES Man Stabbed in Hoxton Sparks Midnight Mayhem

UK News

GONE BUST Evri Parcels in Oxford Stuck for Two Weeks After Courier Partner Goes Bust

UK News

MOCKED ON LINE Green Party Duo Reduced to Tears Over Greyhounds – Online Mocks Follow

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MANHUNT Birmingham Quad Bike Stabbing: Man Still Wanted After Five Months

UK News

Birmingham Quad Bike Stabbing: Man Still Wanted After Five Months

UK News

STOP CATCHING CRIMNALS Met Police Urged to Scrap Facial Recognition Tech

UK News

Met Police Urged to Scrap Facial Recognition Tech

UK News

LOCKDOWN Nottingham Rapist Jailed for 20 Years After Attacking Second Woman While on Bail

UK News

Nottingham Rapist Jailed for 20 Years After Attacking Second Woman While on Bail

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

DEADLY PUNCH Man Locked Up for Manslaughter After Deadly Punch-Up in Chatham Car Park

UK News

Man Locked Up for Manslaughter After Deadly Punch-Up in Chatham Car Park

UK News

HIGH SPEED CRASH Dangerous Driver Jailed After High-Speed Crash in Darlington

UK News

Dangerous Driver Jailed After High-Speed Crash in Darlington

UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Four Convicted Over Organised Crime Arson Spree

UK News

Four Convicted Over Organised Crime Arson Spree

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live