British Men Charged with Gang Rape in Croatia

Three British men stand accused of gang-raping a local woman at a hotel in Split,...

Published: 3:07 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 3:07 pm February 12, 2026

Three British men stand accused of gang-raping a local woman at a hotel in Split, Croatia. The shocking attack allegedly lasted two hours and took place on July 22 last year.

Details of the Alleged Attack

The suspects — Ami Arifi, 30, Gezhim Xhafa, 29, and Sohqib Shakibi, 25 — are charged with assaulting a 28-year-old woman in their hotel room early that morning. Prosecutors say the men met the woman at Matejuska, a popular waterfront spot, before bringing her to a well-known hotel around 5:30am.

Arifi is accused of insulting the victim, biting her lips, and touching her intimately. He allegedly took her phone intermittently and pressured her to have sex with Xhafa. The victim told police she felt too scared to refuse, fearing the attackers might get more violent.

Believing lack of resistance meant consent, Xhafa and Shakibi then sexually assaulted her. The ordeal reportedly lasted around two hours.

Arrests and Legal Proceedings

The woman contacted her ex-partner, who alerted police at the hotel. Officers arrested one man on the spot and tracked down the other two shortly after. The trio were held at Bilice prison but released on £26,000 bail each after promising to cooperate with court summons.

While in custody, one defendant reportedly broke his jaw in a fight with another inmate and needed surgery before returning to prison. Two of the suspects are said to be of Kosovo origin.

Facing Up to 10 Years Behind Bars

If found guilty, the men could face six months to ten years in Croatian prison. The case is ongoing as the Split County State Attorney’s Office continues its investigation.

