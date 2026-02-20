Chaos erupted late Wednesday night in Meridian, Idaho, when a stolen ambulance slammed into a federal building housing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE offices. Authorities are treating the incident as a targeted act of violence and a suspected terror attack.

The Dramatic Incident Unfolded

Around 11:10 PM, a suspect hijacked a Canyon County Paramedics ambulance from St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Centre.

Before the crash, the thief grabbed pre-stashed gas cans hidden in nearby bushes.

The ambulance was then driven into the Portico North building — a federal DHS site — before the suspect poured accelerants inside and outside the vehicle.

Despite attempts, the gas cans failed to ignite, and the suspect fled on foot when law enforcement arrived.

Police Response and Investigation

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea confirmed FBI, ATF, and DHS agents are on-site investigating the scene. She called the event “absolutely an act of violence” and stressed it is being treated as a deliberate, targeted attack.

“This is being taken very seriously,” said Basterrechea. “We are pursuing the suspect aggressively.”

Possible Motive & Public Safety

While no suspect has been named, officials link the attack to heated rhetoric surrounding the DHS presence in Meridian’s federal offices. St. Luke’s Medical Centre has recently come under fire for leasing space to federal agencies amid ongoing immigration enforcement operations.

Authorities stress there is no ongoing threat to the public, but the hunt is on for the driver behind this brazen act.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.