MAJOR BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club

  • Updated: 15:52
  • , 5 January 2026
Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club

About 30 firefighters are battling a fierce fire at West Essex Golf Club in Chingford.

Six Fire Crews Rush to Scene

Firefighters from Loughton, Waltham Abbey, and other teams were called to the blaze off Bury Road around 2.40pm. Six fire crews are currently tackling the flames.

 

No Injuries as Firefighters Tackle Blaze

“When the first fire crews arrived, they confirmed everyone was accounted for and no one was injured,” said an Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman. “Additional fire engines were requested to support.”

The situation is ongoing as crews continue their efforts to bring the fire under control.

