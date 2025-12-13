Watch Live

Thomas Hawkes Banned and Ordered to Rehab

Former City of London Police Constable Thomas Hawkes has been sentenced for sexually explicit communication with a child. Hawkes has been placed on the sex offender register for five years. He must report regularly to the police and complete a 25-hour rehabilitation order plus 60 hours of unpaid community work over two years.

Shocking Snapchat Chats Uncovered

Hawkes was arrested on 14 September 2023 after police downloaded messages from his mobile phone. The conversations, which took place on Snapchat from 31 October 2018 to 26 April 2022, involved Hawkes exchanging sexual messages with a girl who was just 12 years old. Hawkes was 16 at the time and admitted his real age. He started by asking the girl her age and claimed she “didn’t look 12” before continuing the inappropriate chat.

Police Slam Hawkes’ “Predatory” Behaviour

Detective Superintendent Carly Humphreys, Head of Professional Standards, said: “The actions of Hawkes were predatory and sexual in nature towards a girl who was only 12 years old. Communicating as he was with an underage victim is abhorrent. To join a police service while continuing to do so, is utterly incomprehensible. We are here to help victims and bring criminals like Hawkes to justice.

This case will cause distress to parents of children who use social media where conversations with complete strangers are happening. We encourage the action being taken in schools and by parents and carers to ensure that conversations, without judgement, are taking place with children for them to understand social media.”

More Trouble for Hawkes After Resignation

Hawkes had been suspended since June 2023 over an unrelated issue. He resigned from the City of London Police on 22 October 2024. Earlier, in November 2024, he faced a misconduct hearing after sharing sensitive police body cam footage with an unverified third party. Commissioner Pete O’Doherty said Hawkes would have been dismissed without notice if still an officer.

Essex Police Join Forces to Deliver Justice

Detective Superintendent Bonnie Moore, Head of Essex Police’s Professional Standards, said: “The most important thing about today’s sentencing is that the victim in this case has seen Hawkes face justice – protecting the children of Essex has been our utmost priority throughout City of London’s investigation.

His crimes are appalling and he has no place in policing anywhere.

Hawkes’ offending threatens the trust and confidence thousands of our officers, staff and volunteers work to build every day – today’s sentencing and his previous barring from policing are crucial parts of rebuilding that confidence.

Our Professional Standards Department have supported City of London officers throughout this investigation – our commitment to upholding the standards the public rightly expect extends to every part of our officers and volunteers’ time in service.”

Stay Safe Online

For advice on keeping kids safe from online predators, visit the NSPCC’s guide to social media safety.

Background

  • Hawkes joined City of London Police in August 2022.
  • He previously served as a Special Constable with Essex Police from February 2021 to August 2022.

