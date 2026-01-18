Watch Live

MACGATE How an AI Startup Founder’s Lost Laptop at Heathrow Became the Viral ‘MacBookGate’

  • Updated: 23:58
  • , 18 January 2026
How an AI Startup Founder’s Lost Laptop at Heathrow Became the Viral 'MacBookGate'

 

Sara Wahedi’s Heathrow Laptop Hunt Turns Headlines

Sara Wahedi, CEO of AI startup Civaam and Oxford postgrad, has been on a frantic mission to recover her lost MacBook at London’s Heathrow Airport. Tracking a missing laptop at one of the world’s busiest travel hubs is no small feat, and her story quickly caught fire on social media.

 

The Search Begins – And Gets Messy

The Afghan-Canadian entrepreneur first spotted her MacBook using Apple’s ‘Find My’ feature at Heathrow’s Terminal 2. But when she contacted Heathrow’s lost and found and Air Canada, she hit a brick wall.

“My laptop has been in terminal 2 in Heathrow for a week now and neither Heathrow’s lost and found nor Air Canada has figured out what’s going on. Any advice?” – Sara Wahedi

Despite tips from fellow social media users, Wahedi struggled to pinpoint her laptop’s exact location. The tracker showed the device at an arrival gate, but which gate? No one knew.

Hope Sparks, Then Fizzles

After days of uncertainty, Wahedi almost gave up. “I think it’s lost forever… hasn’t been active for 17 hours,” she admitted. But then Heathrow Airport’s official X account chimed in with a surprising update.

“The laptop is now with the lost property team. It may take up to 24 hours to be logged.”

The online community celebrated the win alongside her. “This has made my year,” praised one follower, commending her perseverance and crisis management skills.

 

Reality Check – The Laptop Still Missing

Things took a twist. On contacting Heathrow’s lost property, Wahedi found out the laptop wasn’t actually on record. The airport’s earlier claim was premature or mistaken.

“I just called and they say they don’t have my laptop. What’s going on?”

Frustrated but undeterred, Wahedi hit Heathrow in person, spending three hours hunting through the lost property department. There, she finally spotted her unnamed MacBook on an internal database.

Her takeaway? “If you’ve lost something, go and try to get it in person.”

Why All the Fuss Over One Laptop?

For Wahedi and supporters online, it’s not just about the cost of the laptop but the precious data inside — holiday snaps, work files, passwords, and more. Some things, they say, are simply irreplaceable.

“A laptop isn’t just money — it’s your life’s work and memories.”

