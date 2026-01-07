Iberia Flight’s Double Diversion Leaves Paris-Bound Passengers Stranded 250 Miles Away in Luton

Extreme cold weather chaos in Europe forces Iberia flight from Madrid to Paris to take a bizarre detour, landing at London Luton instead.

Two Diversions, One Unexpected Destination

Iberia flight IB569, carrying around 200 passengers, took off from Madrid at 6.57am GMT aiming for Paris Orly. But after just 96 minutes, the Airbus A321 was forced into a holding pattern over France amid heavy snow and freezing conditions disrupting key European airports.

Paris Orly snow chaos sent dozens of flights scrambling for safer ground. Long-haul jets from the Caribbean and others diverted to southern airports like Lyon, Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux, and Basel. Paris Charles de Gaulle was off limits due to strict movement restrictions.

Heathrow or Bust? Not Quite…

The flight crew decided to divert to London Heathrow, a hub for Iberia and its budget sibling Vueling, expecting smoother handling. But air traffic control held the plane over Biggin Hill in Kent for 45 minutes before fuel concerns forced a last-minute change.

Running low on fuel, the pilots diverted north again – this time to London Luton. The plane touched down at 10.36am, leaving frustrated passengers stranded roughly 250 miles from their intended Paris destination.

Stranded in Luton: What Now?

Passengers face extra hurdles. Most will need an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) to disembark in the UK, except Irish nationals.

Those who do get through UK Border Control can explore local attractions like Wardown House Museum and Gallery and Luton Point shopping mall – the Bedfordshire answer to Paris’s chic Rue Saint-Honoré.

The jet will refuel and likely either try again to reach Paris or return to Madrid.

With Europe gripped by severe winter weather, this double diversion saga highlights the chaos airlines and travellers face on icy runways and crowded skies.