PADDINGTON BEAR BAFTA 2026: Battle Lines Drawn in Star-Studded Showdown

  Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet Lead Star-Studded Race BAFTA kicks off with a bang...

Published: 1:11 pm February 22, 2026
Updated: 1:11 pm February 22, 2026

 

Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet Lead Star-Studded Race

BAFTA kicks off with a bang this year, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s sharp political thriller One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, locking horns against Ryan Coogler’s chilling vampire flick Sinners. Other hot contenders include the Shakespearean drama Hamnet and the thrilling table tennis biopic Marty Supreme.

Timothée Chalamet is the bookies’ front runner for Best Actor but faces stiff competition from heavy hitters like DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan (Sinners), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Robert Aramayo (I Swear), and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia).

New Host Takes the Stage – Alan Cumming

After two years with David Tennant, the stage lights this year will shine on Alan Cumming. The acclaimed actor and TV presenter, known for hosting the BAFTA TV Awards, promises “a night like no other” as he steps up to present the film ceremony on Sunday.

How to Watch, When to Watch

UK viewers can catch the glamour live on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm GMT. The red carpet rolls out at 5pm, but be warned: winners will be splashed across social media and news outlets before the TV broadcast begins. Spoiler alert sets in early!

Who’s Dominating the Nominations?

  • One Battle After Another leads with a whopping 14 nods.
  • Sinners, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme follow hot on its heels.

True to BAFTA tradition, British talent scores big, accounting for five of the 24 acting nominations – consistent with recent years. But there’s only one Brit in the Best Actor or Actress race: Robert Aramayo for I Swear, a biopic on Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson. He’s also in the running for the coveted EE Rising Star award.

Ireland celebrates too, with Hamnet stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal competing for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. However, there’s a notable gap: no Brits have made the cut for Best Actress this year.

Public Vote: The Rising Star Award

Fans get to have their say in one category – the Rising Star award, voted for by the public. Keep an eye out for your favourites and get ready to cast your vote!

And a cheeky reminder from BAFTA: please look after this bear – Paddington Bear will be there handing out awards, so marmalade sandwiches are a must!

