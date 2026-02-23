Sussex Police are on the case after a burglary rocked a Moulsecoomb home on Monday night. The break-in happened on Newick Drive and was reported around 7pm on February 16.

Dark Mercedes C200 Spotted Near the Scene

Officers say a dark Mercedes C200 could be linked to the crime. Police have ramped up patrols in the area as enquiries continue.

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Anyone with info, CCTV, dash cam, or mobile footage is urged to get in touch. Call 101 with reference serial 1255 of 16/02 or report online.

“We rely on the public to help us catch those responsible,” police said.

