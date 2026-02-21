Watch Live
HORRIFIC ATTACK Teen Dies in Shocking Stabbing Outside Smethwick Mosque

A tragic stabbing near a mosque in Smethwick has left an 18-year-old dead and sparked...

Published: 11:53 am February 21, 2026
Updated: 2:23 am February 23, 2026

A tragic stabbing near a mosque in Smethwick has left an 18-year-old dead and sparked a murder investigation by West Midlands Police.

Nighttime Horror on Oldbury Road

The police were called to reports of disorder just before 9pm on 20 February outside a mosque on Oldbury Road. They found the teenager with serious stab wounds. Despite efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two more men, aged 19 and 22, were rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators Hunting for Clues

Officers stressed the incident is not currently being treated as religiously or racially motivated. They are working hard to uncover who was involved and the full circumstances surrounding the attack.

Police are combing through CCTV footage and other evidence from the area. They are urging anyone who witnessed the violence or has mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses should call 101 quoting log number 4896 of 20 February or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Community on Edge as Police Boost Presence

West Midlands Police acknowledged the deep distress the stabbing has caused locally. Extra officers will patrol the area in the coming days to reassure the community and prevent further violence.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this devastating time,” the force said in a statement.

