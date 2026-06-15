2-Year-Old Seriously Injured As Car Crashes Into Cheshire Nursery Playground

A two-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and two other children were hurt after a car smashed into a nursery playground in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, on Monday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 10am on Vale Road, prompting an urgent police and ambulance response. A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Serious Injuries To Toddler

Emergency crews arrived quickly at the nursery school and provided medical assistance on scene before rushing the two-year-old boy to hospital. His family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Two Other Children Hurt

Alongside the seriously injured toddler, two other youngsters sustained minor injuries during the incident, police confirmed. All were inside the playground when the car crashed through a fence into the area.

Woman Arrested At Scene

Cheshire Constabulary arrested a 63-year-old woman at the scene. She is currently being questioned on suspicion of dangerous driving causing serious injury. Officers remain at the location, gathering evidence and conducting inquiries.

Police Urge Witnesses To Speak

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to come forward and assist the inquiry. Vale Road was partially closed off as emergency services managed the scene.