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BRITISH ACTOR Actor Anthony Head Dies Aged 72 After Pneumonia Complications

Actor Anthony Head Dies Aged 72 After Pneumonia Complications

British actor Anthony Head, renowned for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ted Lasso, Merlin, and Little Britain, has died aged 72. His passing, due to complications from pneumonia, was confirmed by his daughters, who said he died peacefully surrounded by family.

Famous Roles Remembered

Anthony Head rose to international fame as Rupert Giles in the hit 1990s supernatural teen drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He also played iconic parts such as King Uther Pendragon in the BBC’s Merlin, the prime minister in the sketch show Little Britain, and former football club owner Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso.

Daughters Pay Tribute

His daughters, Emily, 37, and Daisy, 35, both actors themselves, released a statement expressing their sorrow, describing their father as an extraordinary man whose work left a lasting impact. They acknowledged how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans, highlighting his passion for his craft and how lucky he felt to have had such a career.

Colleagues Remember Anthony

James Marsters, who starred alongside Head on Buffy, called him the “best actor in the cast” and praised his steady, kind presence on set. Head’s extensive career also included memorable performances on stage, including roles in The Rocky Horror Show, Godspell, and Chess.

Legacy In The Spotlight

Beyond his acting roles, Head was widely recognised for the popular Gold Blend coffee adverts he featured in with Sharon Maughan from 1987 to 1993. His brother Murray is also an actor, known for roles in films like the Oscar-nominated Sunday Bloody Sunday and the musical Chess.

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