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JAILED Agency Worker Jailed for Attempted Rape of Elderly Care Home Resident in North Lincolnshire

Agency Worker Jailed for Attempted Rape of Elderly Care Home Resident in North Lincolnshire

An agency worker was sentenced to nine years in prison at Grimsby Crown Court on 18 June 2026 for attempting to rape a vulnerable elderly resident in a North Lincolnshire care home. Malek Alshabi, 53, from Sheffield, also received a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will serve an additional three years on extended licence following release as a dangerous offender.

Swift Police Response

The offence came to light in March 2026 when a third-party monitoring company alerted care home staff after detecting unusual motion in the resident’s room. The alert, typically triggered by falls or safety concerns, prompted immediate investigation.

Care Home Identifies Suspect

Staff quickly identified Alshabi, an outsourced carer, as the suspect. Officers from the Protecting Vulnerable People Unit were dispatched promptly and arrested him on suspicion of attempted rape.

Legal Proceedings And Outcome

Alshabi denied the allegations during police interviews but subsequently pleaded guilty during the Crown Court hearing in April 2026. The court imposed a significant custodial sentence reflecting the severity of his actions against a vulnerable victim.

Protecting Vulnerable Residents

This case highlights the crucial role of monitoring systems and proactive safeguarding measures in care homes to protect vulnerable residents from harm.

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