At Least 31 Dead After Overcrowded Bus Plunges Off Cliff in Ethiopia

At least 31 people have died, and 33 others have been injured after an overcrowded bus plunged off a cliff into a ravine in Ethiopia this morning. The bus was travelling from Dessie to the capital, Addis Ababa, when it veered off the road. The regional commander, Getachew Muhiye, confirmed the fatalities include the driver.

Deadly Cliff Plunge

The bus lost control on a sharp S-shaped curve before falling into a deep ravine, according to images released by local authorities. The vehicle was completely destroyed in the accident.

Mass Casualties

Rescue teams rushed the injured to hospitals in Dessie and Kombolcha, where victims are receiving treatment for a range of serious and minor injuries. Emergency services continue recovery operations at the crash site.

Road Conditions Factor

The accident occurred on a mountainous stretch known for hazardous driving conditions. Officials have highlighted the dangers of the road segment where the bus made its fatal turn.

Official Response

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash as part of efforts to improve safety and prevent future tragedies on Ethiopia’s roads. Local media reports that the bus was overcrowded at the time.