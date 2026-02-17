BGT Dancer’s Final Desperate Days

Kerri-Anne Donaldson, once a rising star on Britain’s Got Talent, thought her life was over after being arrested for a sexual offence. The 38-year-old dancer, known from the 2014 semi-finalist troupe Kings and Queens, was terrified of prison and couldn’t face the thought of jail, a heartbreaking inquest heard.

Just days after her arrest and questioning at Basingstoke Police Station, Kerri-Anne was found dead at her home in Farnborough, Hampshire, on June 7, 2023. She always denied the allegations.

‘High Suicide Risk’ Warning Ignored?

Three days after her police interview, Kerri-Anne vanished, later found in a Woking Travelodge having taken an overdose. She was treated at St Peter’s Hospital but discharged the following day. Tragically, she was later found hanged at home.

Psychiatric nurse Serina Juru said Kerri-Anne had a “high and imminent suicide risk,” scoring 10/10. She was “very assertive” about wanting to end her life, ashamed and devastated by the arrest.

“She wanted to end her life because she was embarrassed about what had happened,” said Ms Juru.

Despite offers of hospital admission and home care, Kerri-Anne refused. She was put on a high-risk care plan with one-to-one observation. But psychiatrist Dr David Enright cleared her for discharge after concluding she showed no suicidal thoughts during his assessment.

Police Interview Missed Crucial Warning Signs

During her police interview, Kerri-Anne warned she would take her own life “if someone finds out” about the allegation. Detective Constable Benjamin Harris, who led the questioning, admitted he viewed it partly as a threat to control the complainant but took it seriously and informed senior officers.

After the interview, DC Harris rated her self-harm risk as “standard,” believing she seemed calm and not suicidal. He later admitted he should have probed deeper into her statement.

Heartbreaking Tributes from Friends and Family

Kerri-Anne’s sister Cara, revealed how distraught she was over the allegations. The pair exchanged messages just hours before her death, with Kerri-Anne telling her: “Thanks for everything today ❤️”

Tributes flooded in from the dance community. Strictly pro Neil Jones called her “like a big sister,” recalling her cheeky laugh and huge heart. Kevin Clifton remembered her as “the loveliest girl” and shared how devastated he was after their last dance together.

Inquest Reveals Poignant Final Moments

The inquest confirmed Kerri-Anne died by hanging. Toxicology showed evidence of a non-fatal overdose in her system. A photo of her dog found nearby bore a heartbreaking message: “If only you knew how many times you had saved me.”

Cara described her sister as having a “heart of gold” and being a “fantastic dance teacher” loved by everyone. Kerri-Anne dreamed of fame, fortune, and a big life — despite the daily struggles of running her dance studio.

The inquest into Kerri-Anne’s death continues.

If you need support, call Samaritans on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org