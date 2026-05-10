Bluewater Shoppers Evacuated After Phone Battery Overheats

Emergency services rushed to Bluewater Shopping Centre on May 9 after reports of smoke from a store room. At around 3.45pm, three fire engines arrived to find an overheated phone battery, posing a fire risk and prompting a swift evacuation of a small section of the centre.

Swift Fire Response

Kent Fire and Rescue crews acted quickly, submerging the smoking battery in water and ventilating the room to clear the smoke. Their fast intervention prevented any injury or further damage.

Precautionary Evacuation

The centre temporarily evacuated shoppers from the affected area as a safety precaution. A Bluewater spokesperson explained the incident involved a “small battery smoking” and confirmed the area was reopened quickly once the issue was resolved.

No Injuries Reported

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. The cordon was lifted shortly after the firefighters’ intervention, allowing normal shopping to resume.

Bluewater Statement