Bluewater Shoppers Evacuated After Phone Battery Overheats

Emergency services rushed to Bluewater Shopping Centre on May 9 after reports of smoke from a store room. At around 3.45pm, three fire engines arrived to find an overheated phone battery, posing a fire risk and prompting a swift evacuation of a small section of the centre.
Swift Fire Response
Kent Fire and Rescue crews acted quickly, submerging the smoking battery in water and ventilating the room to clear the smoke. Their fast intervention prevented any injury or further damage.
Precautionary Evacuation
The centre temporarily evacuated shoppers from the affected area as a safety precaution. A Bluewater spokesperson explained the incident involved a “small battery smoking” and confirmed the area was reopened quickly once the issue was resolved.
No Injuries Reported
Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. The cordon was lifted shortly after the firefighters’ intervention, allowing normal shopping to resume.
Bluewater Statement
“A small section of Bluewater was temporarily evacuated today as a precaution, after there was some smoke in one of our stores,” said the Bluewater spokesperson. “The centre team responded quickly, as did Kent Fire and Rescue, and the issue – a small battery smoking – was resolved and the area was reopened swiftly. We’re sorry for any guests who had their visit disrupted.”