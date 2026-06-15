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CRIME ARREST Brighton Man Remanded After Burglary Spree at Pubs and Home

Brighton Man Remanded After Burglary Spree at Pubs and Home

  Sussex Police have remanded 54-year-old Terry Evans in custody after linking him to a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins in Brighton and Hove. The incidents, targeting hospitality venues and a residential property, occurred between 10 May and 2 June. The investigation involved the Brighton Crime Reduction Partnership and highlights ongoing concerns over local burglary crimes.

Multiple Burglaries In Brighton

The crime spree began with a reported break-in at a hotel on Preston Road on 10 May, where several bottles of spirits were stolen from behind the bar. Later that month, two attempted break-ins took place at a pub on Union Road, though entry was not gained. A third burglary occurred on 2 June at a Davigdor Road property, resulting in the theft of various items, including a bank card.

Arrest Court

Following these incidents, Sussex Police worked closely with the Brighton Crime Reduction Partnership to identify the suspect. On 8 June, Terry Evans, who has no fixed address, was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including two counts of attempted burglary, one count of burglary, one count of fraud by false representation, and one count of burglary other than a dwelling.

Court Proceedings And Custody

Evans appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 10 June, where he was remanded in custody. His next court hearing is scheduled for 8 July at Lewes Crown Court as the case progresses.

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