Callum Kerr Dies After Being Restrained on Manchester Flight from Cyprus

Callum Kerr, 35, died after being restrained onboard a Jet2 flight from Larnaca, Cyprus, to Manchester Airport on June 21. Following reports of aggressive behaviour linked to heavy alcohol consumption during the flight, passengers and crew intervened. Greater Manchester Police arrived on landing, found Kerr unresponsive, and attempted CPR before he was taken to hospital, where he died the next day.

Passenger Turns Violent

Police were called at around 2:25am on June 22 after Kerr reportedly assaulted another passenger and a crew member during the flight, causing disruption.

Passengers Step In

Other passengers and aircrew restrained Kerr at the rear of the plane before officers boarded and handcuffed him upon arrival at Manchester Airport.

Emergency Measures Taken

Police provided first aid and CPR to the unresponsive man. Paramedics quickly transferred Kerr to the hospital, but he passed away on June 23.

Investigation Underway

Greater Manchester Police confirmed they are supporting an independent inquiry into Kerr’s death following the onboard incident.