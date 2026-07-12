Child dies after collision with lorry in Essex as driver arrested

A child has died after a collision involving a lorry in Essex, with the driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Emergency services were called to Epping Road, Ongar, at around 4.20pm on Friday, 10 July, following reports of a collision involving a lorry and a child. The child suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died. Essex Police said the child’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Driver arrested

The lorry driver, a 48-year-old man from Derbyshire, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Following the child’s death, he was further arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail until mid-September while detectives continue their investigation.

Appeal for witnesses

Epping Road remained closed while officers from Essex Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit carried out forensic examinations and enquiries at the scene. Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was driving in the area at the time and may have captured dashcam footage, to come forward. Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage relating to the incident is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 1045 of 10 July. Information can be provided online, via the force’s Live Chat service or by calling 101.