West Mercia Police have launched a desperate appeal to find 26-year-old Montgomery Lewis, known as Monty, who has been missing since 8 December.

Last Seen in Shrewsbury – Police Concerned

Monty was last spotted at his home in #Shrewsbury on 8 December. He’s 6’3″, slim build, with blonde, wavy shoulder-length hair. He was wearing a light grey padded anorak with a faux fur hood and took a black rucksack with him.

Known Connections Across Worcester, Montgomery & Powys

Monty has ties to Worcester, Montgomery, Newtown in Powys and Wales. He was reported missing to the police on Wednesday, 11 February, after the family lost contact.

Police Plea: Have You Seen Monty?

If you have any information about Monty’s whereabouts, call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 148i of 11 February. Help bring Monty home.