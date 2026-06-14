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POLICE ARREST Eight Arrested After Rival Protests Draw Thousands to Brighton City Centre

Eight Arrested After Rival Protests Draw Thousands to Brighton City Centre

Sussex Police arrested eight people following rival demonstrations that attracted thousands to Brighton city centre over the weekend. The South East Patriots staged a 300-strong “Stop the Boats” march, while around 4,000 anti-fascist campaigners gathered for the larger “Carnival Against Fascism” counter-protest. Officers were deployed extensively to maintain public order and manage crowds across the city throughout the day.

Details Of Arrests

  • A 58-year-old man from Ditchling was arrested for threatening behaviour and possession of a Class B drug; released on conditional bail.
  • A 23-year-old Brighton woman was detained for possessing a pyrotechnic device; resolved out of court.
  • A 34-year-old Brighton woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker; currently on bail.
  • A 44-year-old Worcestershire man and a 53-year-old Portslade man were arrested for common assault; the Portslade man was released without charge, the other on bail.
  • A 22-year-old Brighton man was arrested for assaulting a police officer and released on bail until August.
  • A 41-year-old Hove man was detained to prevent a breach of peace; later released without further action.
  • A 61-year-old woman from Hove was arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated harassment and released on conditional bail.

Large Police Operation

Chief Inspector Steve Turner highlighted the extensive preparations by Sussex Police for the event, emphasising cooperation with partner agencies to ensure safety. “Over 4,000 people gathered today to protest in Brighton city centre,” he said, acknowledging some disruption but confirming the police presence helped maintain order.

Public Safety Priority

Turner added, “Public order policing is complex, and while we understand this can be frustrating, we always balance the rights of all protest groups and the wider community.” Temporary road closures and disruptions affected parts of the city centre, but the protests concluded without serious disorder.

Ongoing Investigations

Investigations continue into several offences reported during the demonstrations, with police urging anyone with information to come forward. The force praised the public’s cooperation during the events and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace in future public gatherings.

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