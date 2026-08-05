Firefighters continue battling Cannock Chase wildfire through the night

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a major wildfire on Cannock Chase, with crews expected to remain at the scene overnight as efforts continue to bring the blaze under control. Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was first reported at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Blaze surrounded

The fire service said significant progress has been made, with firefighters successfully surrounding the blaze to prevent it from spreading further. Crews are using a range of specialist equipment to extinguish hotspots and contain the fire. Despite the progress, the service warned there is still “lots of work to do”, with a substantial number of firefighters remaining at the scene throughout the night to ensure the area remains safe.

Public urged to avoid the area

Residents living nearby are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke drifting across the area. The public is also being urged to stay away from Cannock Chase while emergency services continue dealing with the incident. A spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters are working hard to bring the wildfire under control but warned that operations are expected to continue overnight. Further updates will be issued as the incident develops.